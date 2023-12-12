New ASUS Gaming Laptop To Be Unveiled At CES 2024

The newest version of the ASUS Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop is tipped to be released during CES 2024, and ahead of the event, ASUS has provided a teaser video of the device which comes with improved display and updated design.

The teaser is a short form video, less than a minute, describing the laptop as the “new G.” It lacks explicit details; however, bits and pieces can be picked out.

The display, keyboard, and version of the AniMe Matrix display can be seen in the video, with the keyboard and chassis edge indicating the new G is likely the Zephyrus G14.

The new edition has thinner bezels, as well as a rounder display lid. So far, there’s no indication of the choice of processor.

The 2023 ROG Zephyrus G14 was the first laptop to feature AMD’s new Phoenix mobile processor, complete with a 165Hz Mini-LED 14-inch panel. It was designed for gamers and content creators.

ASUS confirmed the ROG Zephyrus G14, 2024 edition will be released on January 8th, 2024. This coincides with CES, however, the company are keeping the full specifications and pricing information quiet.

The 2023 version of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 is available from the official ASUS website for $2,699. See below the teaser video release by ASUS.

[embedyt] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_HyV5P3gkjY[/embedyt]