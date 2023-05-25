New Battery Promises Full Charge In Three Minutes

Battery manufacturer Prieto has unveiled a battery it claims will fully charge in three minutes, able to used across numerous products, from electric vehicles to mobile phones.

“Today’s batteries are 2D, meaning energy only flows in one direction over a two-dimensional plane,” Prieto explains.

“To charge, ions must flow from one surface to the other, resulting in serious limitations. Thicker batteries hold more energy but the long ion pathway means slow charging. Thinner batteries can charge faster but cannot hold much energy.

“We reimagined a battery’s architecture and have designed the world’s first truly 3D battery to deliver 360-degree ionic transfer. Very short ion pathways without compromising surface area means both hyper-fast charging and high energy density.”

On top of this incredible charging speed, the battery can also operate in extreme temperatures of -30°C to over 100°C, and it won’t combust or catch fire. It is lightweight and offers 20C discharge rates.

The battery isn’t yet at market, but Prieto has been issued 28 patents for the technology, covering materials, architecture and manufacturing, in seven “distinct patent families” across the world.

Manufacturing of the battery is cheap, too, with “simple water-based manufacturing process at room temperature” requiring “no clean rooms or exotic equipment”, meaning its likely these batteries won’t cost the earth.