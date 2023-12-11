New Display’s Tipped For Next Samsung Flip & Fold, Also Lighter

As demand for foldable smartphones grow in Australia, market leader Samsung, is looking at what’s next with the South Korean Company tipped to be working on

changing the aspect ratio of both displays of their new Galaxy Z Fold6. and ZFlip6.

Insiders are claiming that we will see a wider display ration and a reduction in weight of both models.

As for the overall design of the next ZFlip6 it’s believed that there will be a bigger outer display with the overall width of the smartphone reduced.

Last week we reported that foldable smartphone shipments reached 7 million units in Q3 2023, up 16% from last year and 215% from last quarter, following the launch of a new range of Z Fold 5and Z Flip 5 devices.

Samsung’s market share in the smartphone market was 72%, followed by Huawei (9%) and Honor (8%), neither of the last two models are sold in Australia with Motorola growing share with their Razr.

DSCC expects foldable smartphone sales to fall 35% in the next quarter (but rise 47% compared to last year) on lower Samsung shipments and delays in new product announcements.

In 2023, DSCC sees foldable smartphone shipments to reach 15.8 million units in total.