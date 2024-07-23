New Edition of Australia’s #1 Digital CE Magazine, SmartHouse, Out Now

The latest edition of SmartHouse, Australia’s #1 digital CE magazine, produced by the Sydney-headquartered 4Sqaure Media is now available to download via the JB Hi-Fi website free of charge, or direct via the SmartHouse website.

As Samsung and Motorola go head-to-head in the smartphone market, Motorola has comfortably positioned itself as the #3 smartphone player behind Apple and Samsung. In this edition, we go hands-on with the new Motorola Edge 50 Pro in our comprehensive review on page 14. The new Razr Ultra 50 is also covered in this edition.

Stay tuned for our next edition of SmartHouse which will feature a complete hands-on review of the new Samsung Fold6 and Motorola’s Razr Ultra 50 to tell you which brand is winning the foldable smartphone war.

This edition also focuses on the new range of Copilot+ PCs from several manufacturers including Lenovo, Asus and Acer, among others. Most of these PCs are currently being rolled out at retailers across Australia. But as the adoption of AI PCs gather pace – beware. As we point out on page 44, it’s a whole lot easier for Microsoft to now spy on your private and business life than it could in the past, following the rollout of new AI-powered notebooks and a new Copilot+, that is built into a new generation of Arm-based Snapdragon X Elite and Plus processors from Qualcomm. The technology tracks everything you write and where you go and will also be available for PCs running Intel and AMD processors.

Beyond the world of smartphones and PCs, we also have a review of JBL Authentics 500 speaker which looks good in any home environment, and offers great sound from rock ’n‘ roll to pure jazz.

Also, read our piece about Loewe’s new premium TV offering with the release of the European Loewe Stellar TV range that has a superior OLED display and is half the price of a similar Bang & Olufsen TV. The new TVs are launching here in October, and Loewe has already confirmed prices for Australia.

From the living room to the kitchen, turn to page 110 to read all about a new 76l dual-cook Samsung oven with an AI camera to assist that has us asking the question: Has Samsung just cooked up one of the world’s most advanced ovens?

There’s plenty more to read across this edition of SmartHouse.

Click here to read the entire edition.

