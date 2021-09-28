New Fitbit Charge 5 Finally Out In Australia

Fitbit’s latest fitness tracker, the Charge 5, is now available in Australia.

The Charge 5 marks the first time a Fitbit tracker features an Electrodermal Activity sensor, to sit alongside the Electrocardiogram (ECG) to give a more comprehension overview of a user’s health, showing sleep, heart rhythm/rate, and stress levels.

It can also monitor your snoring levels, through the microphone on a Sense or Versa 3, which “samples sound every few seconds to monitor snoring and ambient noise levels when sleeping” so users can work out why they sleep so badly.

 

The new Daily Readiness score will also assess your current movement and exercise rate, coupled with the above fitness factors, and let you know when you should be resting up.

The Charge 5 will retail for $269.95, which includes a six-month Premium membership, and the Calm fitness app to boot.

It’ll be at JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks, The Good Guys, Bing Lee, Big W and Harvey Norman.

 

