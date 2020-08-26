Fitbit has officially launched its new Sense and Versa 3 smartwatches, as well as its Inspire 2 fitness tracker.

The Sense, which Fitbit dubs its most advanced health smartwatch ever, includes what is billed as a world-first electrodermal activity (EDA) sensor for stress management, as well as heart rate tracking technology, a new ECG app, and an on-wrist skin temperature sensor. The battery will last for upwards of six days, the company adds. Sense customers will also have access to six free months of Fitbit Premium.

Alongside Sense, Fitbit is also releasing Versa 3, the latest update to its popular Versa watch family. Versa 3 will ship with Google Assistant built in alongside Amazon Alexa, onboard GPS, and a built-in speaker and microphone for making phone calls. Fitbit is also advertising a battery life of 6+ days for the Versa 3, and says it will use the same magnetic charger as the Sense, with a 12-minute quick charge providing a full day of use.

James Park, Co-Founder and CEO of Fitbit, says the new watches are Fitbit’s most innovative yet.

“We are breaking new ground with our wearables, helping you better understand and manage your stress and heart health, and pulling your key health metrics together in a simple and digestible way to track things like skin temperature, heart rate variability and SpO2 so you can see how it’s all connected.

“Most importantly, we are making health accessible, surfacing new data that you may only get once or twice a year at the doctor’s office that you can use to focus on your holistic health and wellness, at a time when it’s needed most,” he said.

Also releasing is the new model Inspire 2 fitness tracker, which has a 10-day battery life and includes features such as more than 20 goal-based exercise modes, advanced sleep tools, 24/7 heart rate tracking, and menstrual health tracking. It will come with a 12-month free Fitbit Premium trial.

The three new devices are available for preorder now, online and from retailers including JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, Amazon, Officeworks, The Good Guys, Bing Lee and Big W. RRP for the Sense is $499.95 AUD, with the Versa 3 selling for $399.95 and the Inspire 2 for $179.95. Broad global availability is expected in late September.