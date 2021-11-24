New Foxtel Loyalty Program For Music And Sports Fans

Previously known as Foxtel First, Foxtel’s new-look loyalty program, Foxtel Rewards, sees them partner with the world’s leading live entertainment company to bring something special to the table.

The Live Nation Australia connection will offer Foxtel Rewards members unrivalled access to tickets for unmissable live music at Live Nation Australia tours, as well as money-can’t buy experiences.

We’re talking VIP access to meet stars and attend exclusive pre-show parties. Members of Australia’s premier entertainment program will also receive exclusive reserved ticket allocations.

Among the many upcoming Live Nation tours, fans will enjoy Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Tim Minchin, Alanis Morissette, Backstreet Boys and Rod Stewart.

“At a time where live experiences are more valued and sought after than ever before, we’re thrilled to be partnering with Live Nation Australia and rounding out our strong loyalty offering with the most exclusive money-can’t-buy experiences for our customers,” says Lisa Cronin, Director of Customer Marketing and Loyalty.

“We are looking forward to bringing Foxtel Rewards members deeper connections to their favourite artists and the music they love,” adds Greg Segal, President of Brand Partnerships, Live Nation Australia. “We know the Foxtel Rewards program will make these experiences even more memorable for members.”

Sport will also be a key component of the program, including The Ashes, T20 World Cup and the Big Bash League, with members receiving similar chances to meet their heroes and land tickets through regular giveaways.

Other sports on the agenda include the NRL, AFL and Supercars, with ‘watch and win’ competitions giving members the chance to access a Foxtel Rewards Lounge for catered premium seating benefits.

Members can also unlock premium movie tickets, bonus and exclusive content, behind-the-scenes previews of their favourite shows and attend VIP events.

Some members will also be able to access technology upgrades for the best Foxtel experience.

Foxtel Rewards is free to join for Foxtel residential customers with a set top box only – excluding Foxtel from Telstra customers.