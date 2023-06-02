New Gaming Predator Triton 16 From Acer

Acer have announced the new Predator Triton 16 (PT16-51), which is the latest addition to its gaming line.

A laptop that has been equipped with the latest 13th Gen Intel Core processors, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPUs, and up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM.

It also comes equipped with many features set for any type of gamer.

It has advanced thermal solutions that are capable of combining dual 5th Gen AeroBlade 3D fans, Vortex Flow optimisation and liquid metal thermal grease on the CPU. And it is all housed in a thin, metal chassis design.

Coming in at 19.9mm (0.78 inches), the sleek and powerful Predator Triton 16 shows a sophisticated metal casing with a sparkling silver finish allowing players to game on the go.

It has a huge computing prowess allowing up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processors, a new hybrid core architecture which consists of a 5.4GHz max turbo frequency.

The CPU goes with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU, and the NVIDIA DLSS 3 along with a bunch of Max-Q technology features showcasing optimised ray tracing and performance.

A performance boost even comes as the laptop can be configured with up to 32GB of DDR5 5200 MHz memory and up to 2TB PCle M.2 SSDs in RAID 0 configuration.

It also includes one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, showcasing immersive experiences with a 16-inch (16:10) WQXGA 2560 x 1600 IPS display, which showcases 500 nits peak brightness and a 240 Hz refresh rate using narrow bezels. It can offers a DCI-P3 100% colour gamut and support for NVIDIA Advanced Optimus and NVIDIA G-SYNC providing smooth, vibrant images.

Full control comes with the PredoatorSense key enabling seamless customisation on the keyboard’s per-key RGB lighting, user interface, management control systems, and more using the PredatorSense utility app.

It runs on Windows 11 and comes with Intel Killer DoubleShot Pro and Wi-Fi 6E (E2600+1675i), as well as many functional ports, including two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, HDMI 2.1, a Type-C USB port with

Thunderbolt™ 4, and a Micro SD™ card reader.

It also comes with a fingerprint reader with Windows Hello support which can provide added protection and accessibility.

Pricing and availability is still yet to be announced.