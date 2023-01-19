New Google Tracker System Vs Apple

Google are developing their own tracker system to rival the AirTag in their ongoing battle with Apple, and adding that all-important cute factor, it’s  codenamed Grogu, after the Baby Yoda character in The Mandalorian (below).

Word has it the device will feature a built-in speaker like Apple’s AirTag, and come in several colours. It will also support ultra wideband (UWB) and Bluetooth Low Energy.

UWB allows for short-range exchange of information, as well as precise ranging. The Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 7 Pro support this, it hasn’t been used for anything so far, though it could help with wider implementation across Android’s market.

It’s said that Google are working with several chip makers to incorporate support for its Fast Pair tech, which would let Android brands make their own Grogu trackers.

It’s believed the Grogu will be officially announced around the middle of this year, then launched with the Pixel 8 at the tail-end of the year.

