New iPad Mini To be Cheapest Apple Device To Support AI Features

Latest News by Varun Godinho Share
X

With Australia set to receive the first set of the new iPad Minis on Wednesday, Apple has already confirmed that it will have the A17 Pro chip, the same one used in the iPhone 15 Pro lineup.

That means the new iPad Mini will be capable of running the set of Apple Intelligence features – which are confirmed to arrive in Oz in December.

With retailers such as JB Hi-Fi offering the Mini at a starting price point of A$799, it would also make this the cheapest Apple device to feature the upcoming Apple Intelligence features.

Early buyers of the device will need to install the software upgrade at home once the features are launched. However, while Apple has chosen to highlight that the device will support its new AI features, the company’s marketing website highlights four of them; although three aren’t launching until between December and March.

At the start, the signature AI feature will be notification summaries, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

Apple iPad mini Apple Intelligence Image Playground 241015 scaled New iPad Mini To be Cheapest Apple Device To Support AI Features

 

However, Apple’s offering is coming up against some stiff competition from Google, OpenAI and Meta.

Gurman suggests that internal studies at Apple too have found that OpenAI’s ChatGPT was 25 per cent more accurate than Apple’s Siri, and able to answer 30 per cent more questions. Some believe Apple’s generative AI technology in its current state is more than two years behind the industry leaders.

Apart from its vast resources, as Apple tried to catch up, is its ability to roll out features to a large base of devices. As it has demonstrated with the iPad mini, Apple can quickly equip its current products with the technology needed to run new software.

Apple iPad mini Apple Intelligence Writing Tools 241015 scaled New iPad Mini To be Cheapest Apple Device To Support AI Features

 

When Apple announced its AI features in June, the software was only compatible with two iPhone models. By 2026, nearly every new Apple device with a screen is expected to be able to run it.

While not many will be convinced that Apple is winning the AI race for smartphones, the iPad Mini could be the product with which the company– at an affordable price point – locks in customers to the idea and allure of Apple Intelligence on which it is banking heavily for the future.

Litheaudio 728x90 New iPad Mini To be Cheapest Apple Device To Support AI Features
Haier 728x90 1 New iPad Mini To be Cheapest Apple Device To Support AI Features
728x90 New iPad Mini To be Cheapest Apple Device To Support AI Features
05 Channel New Banner T30S COMBO 728x90 New iPad Mini To be Cheapest Apple Device To Support AI Features
BlueAnt 4SQM X5iPartySpeaker 728x90px New iPad Mini To be Cheapest Apple Device To Support AI Features
QUEEN 728x90 New iPad Mini To be Cheapest Apple Device To Support AI Features
728x90 New iPad Mini To be Cheapest Apple Device To Support AI Features
PAN2664 ChannelNews Banner CM3 728x90px V1 New iPad Mini To be Cheapest Apple Device To Support AI Features
Emberton III BLACK 728x90 without CTA@2x New iPad Mini To be Cheapest Apple Device To Support AI Features
Whatmough 728x90 New iPad Mini To be Cheapest Apple Device To Support AI Features
Belkin Screen Protection 728 x 90 New iPad Mini To be Cheapest Apple Device To Support AI Features
728x90 New iPad Mini To be Cheapest Apple Device To Support AI Features
728x90 Iconic New iPad Mini To be Cheapest Apple Device To Support AI Features
4SquareMedia 728x90 scaled New iPad Mini To be Cheapest Apple Device To Support AI Features
Middleton 728x90px Product New iPad Mini To be Cheapest Apple Device To Support AI Features
Flick of a switch 728x90 1 New iPad Mini To be Cheapest Apple Device To Support AI Features
iP16 4SQRmedia 970 x 90 px 03 New iPad Mini To be Cheapest Apple Device To Support AI Features
hitachi banner 728x90 New iPad Mini To be Cheapest Apple Device To Support AI Features
Leaderboard 728x90 1 New iPad Mini To be Cheapest Apple Device To Support AI Features
728X90 New iPad Mini To be Cheapest Apple Device To Support AI Features
ARLO MG3 2024 Banner 728x90px New iPad Mini To be Cheapest Apple Device To Support AI Features
240215 SAV R Volution CNewsFeb Leaderboard 1 New iPad Mini To be Cheapest Apple Device To Support AI Features
Martin Logan 728 x 90 New iPad Mini To be Cheapest Apple Device To Support AI Features
Previous Post

Samsung Upgrade 2023 TV's Ahead Of One UI OS Roll Out Next Year

Beatbot Enters Oz Market With Cordless Pool Cleaners

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

REVIEW: Dell’s New XPS 13 2-in-1 Is A Beauty
Arlo Brings Siri Support To Essential XL Camera
Amazon Under Pressure After Consumer Watchdog Investigation