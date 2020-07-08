Latest reports have fuelled speculation that Apple’s affordable new iPhones will ship without complimentary earbuds and chargers, though potentially gain OLED screens.

According to Japan’s Nikkei Asian Review, all four new iPhones released this year are tipped to incorporate an OLED screen – the first time it will encompass an entire line.

It comes as the more affordable options traditionally employed LCD screens.

Reports suggest a ‘notch’ will still be present on the devices, as the Cupertino giant was unable to integrate facial recognition components directly into the display screen.

The four handsets are set to arrive in three different screen sizes; 5.4-inches, 6.1-inches, 6.7-inches.

The Nikkei also corroborated earlier reports that the handsets may not ship with the traditionally complementary earbuds and chargers – a move this tipped to reduce costs, packing size and tech waste.

The 2020 iPhones will also be Apple’s first to debut 5G connectivity, however, some commentators predict could may occur a few weeks, or months, after official unveiling.

Apple traditionally unveils its new iPhones in September, but recent reports suggest this could be pushed out amidst the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.