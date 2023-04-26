New JL Audio Amplifier For Marine Market

The marine audio segment is growing significantly, as well as the luxury car market. Now JL Audio are aiming their new XDM series of compact amplifiers at both, using marine-grade materials suitable for installation in boats, cars, trucks, and SUVs.

Brian Powers, Vice President of US Retail Sales at JL Audio, says, “Our XD line of car amplifiers and M-series marine amplifiers have been the industry benchmarks for compact amplifier. The XDM series of amplifiers is a welcome evolution to these product lines, simplifying inventory for our retail partners by working equally well in both car and marine applications.”

These come in several channel configurations and power levels, so there’s versatility for setups. Plus, they have a black powder-coated chassis, gasketed control cover, and are finished with JL Audio Blue accents.