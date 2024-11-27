New Leaked Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Video Surfaces

As Samsung gets ready to launch the next generation of its Galaxy S25 devices early next year, a new video leak appears to show the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

The video was misleadingly titled “S24 Ultra definitely” and posted to Reddit. But tipster Ice Universe determined that it was the Galaxy S25 Ultra instead.

The device showcases rounded corners not found on Samsung’s current flagship smartphones.

The rounded corners are similar to the rounder UI elements found in the upcoming One UI 7 software update that Samsung will soon be rolling out.

Other features seen in the hands-on video include a glossy finish, metallic-looking edges, and Samsung’s familiar rear camera setup.

Samsung’s move to a softer-edged design is similar to what Google is doing with its Pixel lineup. If the company does start opting for rounded edges, it will make holding the Galaxy S25 Ultra much more comfortable than the sharper-edged Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The S25 series is officially expected to be announced at the Unpacked event that the company typically holds in January or February.

While the latest video showcases the potential exterior form factor of the device, there has been much speculation over the

last few weeks as to the processor that Samsung will install in its S25 series.

It is deciding between using its own Exynos processor or sticking to its rival Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chips.

Some reports suggest that the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 Ultra will likely exclusively feature the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC, Qualcomm’s upcoming high-end mobile processor.

One of the reasons that it isn’t opting for its Exynos 2500 is because the company is yet to improve its yield rate. The Exynos 2500 is reported to have had a yield rate of just under 20 per cent by Q2 2024, with a 60 per cent yield rate required for mass production.

For the upcoming Exynos 2500 processor, Samsung is using its second-generation 3-nanometer process node for the first time for smartphones.