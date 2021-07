Less than two weeks since it was released, Nintendo’s new Switch title The Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is already the third highest-selling video game on Amazon for the entire year.

Only Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury and Minecraft: Java Edition have sold more copies during the year.

The Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is a high-definition remastering of the original 2011 Nintendo Wii game. It was released on July 16, alongside a pair of themed Joy-Con controllers.