New Lenovo Tablet Leaks On Google Play

A new Lenovo tablet has appeared in the Google Play console, meaning a launch may not be far away.

The specs for the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro, heir to last year’s P11 Pro (pictured), has been listed in the Google Play console despite no official announcement yet having been made.

61ioxoq8xVL. SL1000 New Lenovo Tablet Leaks On Google Play

As spotted by GizmoChina, the P12 Pro will have a Snapdragon 855 chipset along with 8GB RAM, as well as a 1600×2560 display; it will also ship with Android 11 out of the box. This is a step up from the P11 Pro, which used a Snapdragon 730G chip with 6GB of RAM.

The listing does not reveal details of the type of display used – though the P11 Pro had an OLED screen – nor the speakers or battery. Lenovo has yet to reveal the existence of the P12 Pro, though the listing has resulted in speculation that an announcement is on the cards soon.

