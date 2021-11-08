New Lenovo To Feature Second Screen For Drawing

Renowned tech-leaker Evan Blass has lit up Twitter with a new image of a 17-inch Lenovo ThinkBook Plus with a second screen built into the keyboard.

According to the quite grainy-looking image, the second screen seems to be used as a drawing/writing pad, with the image mirrored on the larger screen.

The stylus adds further weight to this theory.

Lenovo announced its latest ThinkBook Plus at CES in January, and its first at CES 2020. This leads us to believe that this updated model may just be launched at CES 2022.