New Lenovo To Feature Second Screen For Drawing

Lenovo by Nathan Jolly Share
X

Renowned tech-leaker Evan Blass has lit up Twitter with a new image of a 17-inch Lenovo ThinkBook Plus with a second screen built into the keyboard.

According to the quite grainy-looking image, the second screen seems to be used as a drawing/writing pad, with the image mirrored on the larger screen.

The stylus adds further weight to this theory.

 

Lenovo announced its latest ThinkBook Plus at CES in January, and its first at CES 2020. This leads us to believe that this updated model may just be launched at CES 2022.

ARL0452 Arlo DTC Banner 728x90 V1 scaled New Lenovo To Feature Second Screen For Drawing
UE Wonderboom2 CNWeb LB Blue New Lenovo To Feature Second Screen For Drawing
728x90 MOTOROLA EDGE 20 FUSION New Lenovo To Feature Second Screen For Drawing
DCS 6100LH 728x90 smarthouse New Lenovo To Feature Second Screen For Drawing
Media 728 × 90 New Lenovo To Feature Second Screen For Drawing
728x90 MOTOROLA EDGE 20 New Lenovo To Feature Second Screen For Drawing
2231 NEXUS 4SQM Digital Banner Ads Leaderboard 728x90 New Lenovo To Feature Second Screen For Drawing
HAR0532 SHCHnews REF 728x90 New Lenovo To Feature Second Screen For Drawing
728x90 MOTOROLA EDGE 20 PRO New Lenovo To Feature Second Screen For Drawing
Antiglare 728x90 New Lenovo To Feature Second Screen For Drawing
Previous Post

PS5 Ready To Welcome Apple Music

Dell Release Heavy Duty Laptops

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

CES 2020: D-Link Debuts Future Of WiFi Camera Range
in 'News'
Marantz Smart Mini-Receiver Heading Down Under
in 'Sound'
Belkin Launches Screen Protection For Galaxy Note 9
in 'News'