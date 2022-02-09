LG French Door Fridge Looks Great, Works Great

The latest addition to LG’s Signature Kitchen Suite has just been unveiled – a stunning French Door refrigerator which continues the company’s vision to combine innovation and presentation.

The 48″-wide French Door premium unit provides unmatched flexibility and convenience, with a convertible drawer and sleek, functional design that delivers superior style and is easy to use.

The new convertible drawer offers a temperature range between -21°C to 5°C, with five tailored storage settings for different items, including chilled wine, deli, beverage, freezer, meats and seafood.

The Lift and Go drawers and adjustable door bins make storage and access easier.

Plus, individual freezer drawers provide more usable space, so you can keep frozen food at a stable temperature.

The model incorporates the versatile Signature Fit Integrated Design, allowing for flush installation with surrounding cabinetry.

The drawers align with standard countertop height, serving up uninterrupted lines for clean visual effect.

Available in stainless steel and panel-ready options, with dual compressors and metal interior, temperature fluctuations are kept to a minimum so your food stays fresher longer.

It also offers conservative energy usage, and is eco-conscious, thanks to using R600A Iso-Butane refrigerant to reduce environmental impact.

Then, WiFi connectivity means users can easily manage and monitor the unit remotely via other smart devices.

There’s also a Dual Ice Maker with Craft Ice, soft LED lighting, a water dispenser with filtration, digital controls and adaptive defrost.