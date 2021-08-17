New Macbook Will Hit Shelves In Under Three Months

The hotly-anticipated new MacBook Pro models with Apple’s own M1X silicon will hit stores by November, according to tech writer Mark Gurman, who has an immaculate reputation when it comes to accuracy in these matters.

Gurman explained how “some hiccups have led to production delays” however the new model “should still go on sale by the time the current MacBook Pro hits its two-year anniversary,” which comes on November 13.

Apple’s M1X has eight high-performance CPU cores and two efficiency CPU cores, and will come in 16-core and 32-core GPU versions.

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 13 first, in mid-September, before making a separate product announcement in either October or November.