New MacBooks And AirPods Coming This Year

Apple will be releasing new MacBooks and AirPods later this year, according to a report by Taiwanese website <a href=”https://money.udn.com/money/story/5612/5566357″>Economic Daily News</a>.

The report confirmed that shipment will begin in the third quarter of the year, and that Apple supplier Shin Zu Shing, who supply bearings for MacBooks and AirPods charging cases, are working with Apple to supply the components for the new devices.

Economic Daily News reports the company needs to meet demand for an additional 23 million MacBook units – proof positive that new machines are in the making.