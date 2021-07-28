New Master & Dynamic Buds Come Wrapped In Kevlar

Master & Dynamic has launched a new pair of true wireless earbuds, with the luxury audio brand’s latest offering going all-out on durability for active users.

Made from shatter-resistant sapphire glass and stored in a Kevlar-fibre charging case, the MW08 Sport Active Noise-Cancelling True Wireless Earphones include 11mm Beryllium drivers and Qualcomm hybrid ANC. They offer 12 hours of playtime on a single charge, with an additional 30 hours available via the charging case.

The new earbuds continue M&D’s “obsession” with materials and technology, says founder and CEO Jonathan Levine.

“We are leveraging sapphire glass, a unique material long used in luxury timepieces and more recently in smart phones. Kevlar is hard to match when it comes to a strength-to-weight ratio.

“Wireless charging is also something you’ll continue to see from Master & Dynamic,” he said.

MC100 S3 hero 800x800 New Master & Dynamic Buds Come Wrapped In Kevlar

Alongside the MW08 Sport, M&D is also releasing the MC100 Wireless Charge Pad, which is made from coated canvas with a cast aluminium base and can supply up to 10W of charging power.

The earbuds retail for $349 USD (around $475 AUD), and the charging pad for $69 USD (around $95 AUD). Official Australian pricing and availability are not yet known, though outlets such as David Jones and Harrolds sell M&D products locally.

