New Microsoft OneDrive Design Rolls Out

Latest News by Ashley Riordan Share
X

Microsoft has begun rolling out a new design for OneDrive, its consumer cloud storage service.

The ‘Fluent’ design was first unveiled last year, and will be made available to all personal users by the end of February.

A Microsoft Product Manager, Miceile Barrett said, “It’s both a visual and functional upgrade designed to help you get to your files quickly and keep your content organized in multiple ways.”

“The improved visual design reduces clutter and distractions, allowing you to focus on what’s important – your content.”

%name New Microsoft OneDrive Design Rolls Out

The new interface closely matches Windows 11, and changes the company’s various Office apps.

The main interface has been simplified and modernised, and there’s a new ‘people view,’ allowing users to find files and documents by looking at the faces of loved ones they regularly share them with.

Additionally, there’s new file filters, allowing the user to filter the interface by Word, Excel, PowerPoint, or PDF files.

The ‘Add New’ button includes options for file uploads and new document creation, as well.

There are also more changes planned, including offline support, faster load times, and more.

Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 1 scaled New Microsoft OneDrive Design Rolls Out
Leaderboard 728x90 New Microsoft OneDrive Design Rolls Out
Aspire Vero Banner Intel CCF 728x90 New Microsoft OneDrive Design Rolls Out
BEL2385 4SQ Dock Banners 4SQ 728x90 New Microsoft OneDrive Design Rolls Out
PN64 4Square Media 728x90 1 New Microsoft OneDrive Design Rolls Out
Leaderboard 728x901 1 New Microsoft OneDrive Design Rolls Out
ARL0XXX E2 FUNORFALLEN Banner 728x90px V1 1 scaled New Microsoft OneDrive Design Rolls Out
4 728x90 RS800PT0 New Microsoft OneDrive Design Rolls Out
728x90 New Microsoft OneDrive Design Rolls Out
4SQM True X Banner 4 New Microsoft OneDrive Design Rolls Out
Previous Post

Samsung To Fix Display Issue In Galaxy S24 Series

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Panasonic Throw Down Premium 4K Gauntlet, With 'Superior', Capture, Shoot + Watch Technology
IFA 2019: Sharp To Unveil "World's Biggest" 8K Display
IFA 2019: Crackerjack TCL Smartphone With Big Capability To Be Released Soon