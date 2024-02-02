New Microsoft OneDrive Design Rolls Out

Microsoft has begun rolling out a new design for OneDrive, its consumer cloud storage service.

The ‘Fluent’ design was first unveiled last year, and will be made available to all personal users by the end of February.

A Microsoft Product Manager, Miceile Barrett said, “It’s both a visual and functional upgrade designed to help you get to your files quickly and keep your content organized in multiple ways.”

“The improved visual design reduces clutter and distractions, allowing you to focus on what’s important – your content.”

The new interface closely matches Windows 11, and changes the company’s various Office apps.

The main interface has been simplified and modernised, and there’s a new ‘people view,’ allowing users to find files and documents by looking at the faces of loved ones they regularly share them with.

Additionally, there’s new file filters, allowing the user to filter the interface by Word, Excel, PowerPoint, or PDF files.

The ‘Add New’ button includes options for file uploads and new document creation, as well.

There are also more changes planned, including offline support, faster load times, and more.