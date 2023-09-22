New Microsoft Surface Laptops, Studio 2 Faster Than MacBook Pro

Microsoft has released several new notebooks including the Surface Laptop Studio 2 which Microsoft claims delivers more power than previous models as well as a MacBook Pro.

The device retains the same 2-in-1 design of the original Surface, there is more memory, a new touchpad, and improved processors.

Also retained is the mechanism that allows the screen to fold on top of the keyboard to form a tablet.

Other upgrades include the inclusion of a MicroSD card, 13th Generation Intel Core processors and the option of Nvidia RTX 4060 and RTX 4050 graphics chips.

Described as more powerful than the original Surface Laptop Studio it has a base model price in Australia of $3,519.

Under the bonnet is a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 H-Series processor, which is ideal for content creators or graphic designers due in part to the option of either an Nvidia RTX 4050 and RTX 4060 GPUs.

There will also be an option for RTX 2000 ADa Generation GPUs for designers.

Claiming that their new Surface Laptop Studio 2 is more powerful than a MacBook Pro with an Apple M2 Max chip? Microsoft demonstrated that the RTX 4060 of the Surface Laptop Studio 2 can render an animated image in Blender even quicker than Apple’s MacBook Pro.

The new offering will also have the first Intel Neural Processing Unit (NPU) in a Windows computer.

This should help to improve AI performance, which when coupled with the new Windows Copilot it will be capable of delivering information quicker.

For those who want onboard storage you will have the option of 2TB of storage and 64GB of RAM.

There is also a new haptic touchpad complete with vibrations that simulate the clicky feel of a mechanical version.

The device has2 USB-C ports and 3.5mm headphone jack.

A Surface Slim Pen 2 is also supported, which clips magnetically to the laptop.

Microsoft has stuck with the 14.4-inch PixelSense display.

Surface Laptop Go 3

Among the new Surface notebooks released are the Surface Laptop Go 3’s a mid-range model that has a 12.4-inch touchscreen display (with a 3:2 aspect ratio), a 720p webcam, a USB-C port, a USB-A port, a 3.5-mm headphone jack, and a Surface Connect port.

There’s also a fingerprint sensor built into the power button, prices in Australia start at $1,429

Dur to it’s price it only has a 12th-gen Intel chip with a Core i5 processor, though there’s a bump in RAM on the base model (you’ll now have the choice between 8 GB or 16 GB), plus up to 256 GB of storage. Microsoft says it’s 88 percent faster than the original Laptop Go, with up to 15 hours of battery life.

It will be available on October 3.

Also revealed was a lightweight Surface Go 4 a device that is strictly for enterprise consumers.

It packs a 10.5-inch screen, a 1080p selfie camera, an 8-megapixel rear camera, and a kickstand on the back.

You can also purchase an attachable keyboard for the full 2-in-1 laptop experience.

It uses an Intel Processor N200 CPU—an upgrade from last year’s Intel Core i3 processor—to give it what Microsoft claims is an 80 percent performance boost.