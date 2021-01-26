New Moto Smartphone Can Double As PC and Video Conference Device

News by David Richards Share
X

The battle for the Australian mid-range affordable premium smartphone market is heating up with Motorola tipped to release a new Moto G100 G Series device powered by the Snapdragon 870 5G processor, it could also be called the Motorola G10.

The device that will compete up against new models from TCL, Samsung Nokia and Oppo is set to be released in China tonight where it will be known as the Motorola Edge S.Motorola G10 G100 V2 1 1024x666 New Moto Smartphone Can Double As PC and Video Conference Device

It’s tipped to be released in April in Australia.

The mid premium market device was recently seen docked in an HMDI cradle, which the Company claims allows it to deliver desktop PC capability similar to the Samsung DeX.

The HDMI cradle had a rotating/swivel that allows users to use the rear-facing cameras for split-screen teleconferencing.

Motorola have in the past only launched one colour, blue devices, the new offering comes in a casing that’s called Iridescent Ocean.Motorola G10 G100 1024x610 New Moto Smartphone Can Double As PC and Video Conference Device

It’s tipped to have a 6.7-inch FHD+ display, a 16-megapixel + 8-megapixel dual selfie camera setup, a 64-megapixel quad-camera system, a 5,000mAh battery, and Android 11 OS.

It may arrive in RAM variants like 8 GB and 12 GB along with storage options such as 128 GB and 256 GB.

Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 New Moto Smartphone Can Double As PC and Video Conference Device
Nextbase Hero 728x90px 2 1 New Moto Smartphone Can Double As PC and Video Conference Device
COVR X1870 728x902 New Moto Smartphone Can Double As PC and Video Conference Device
JBHIFI Pre order Ampere 728 x 90 media New Moto Smartphone Can Double As PC and Video Conference Device
SmartHouse Yoga Slim Carbon 728 x 90 New Moto Smartphone Can Double As PC and Video Conference Device
2231 NEXUS 4SQM Digital Banner Ads Leaderboard 728x90 New Moto Smartphone Can Double As PC and Video Conference Device
ARL0193 Arlo ESS VDB Banner 728x90 V2 New Moto Smartphone Can Double As PC and Video Conference Device
Previous Post

Nokia Tipped To Launch Big New 5G Smartphone Range

Ring Launches Sub-$120 Video Doorbell

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Google Boost Instant Camera Translation
in 'News'
Sonos Adds Colour To 'One' Range
in 'Sound'
Galaxy Fold Care Video Advises “Light Touch”
in 'News'