New Motorola Edge 50 Pro Smartphone Arrives In Australian Market

Entering into a new premium era, Motorola has launched the new Edge 50 Pro smartphone in Australia, complete with contoured edges, a sandblasted aluminium frame, and a vegan leather finish in two colours, Black Beauty and Luxe Lavender.

This premium era sees Motorola release two new smartphones, equipped with more features than its other devices, for a higher price. The company is known for its budget-friendly smartphones and will now compete with Samsung.

There’s also a special edition finish called Moonlight Pearl, which was specially designed in Italy.

The design also has IP68 underwater and dust protection.

Cameras have been enhanced and now include an AI-powered Photo Enhancement Engine and colour-validation image edition capabilities.

There’s a 50MP main camera complete with the widest aperture available for smartphones, f/1.4. Then, there’s a 10MP 3x telephoto camera, complete with optical image stabilisation.

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro is equipped with Moto AI, as well as a range of AI camera capabilities:

Adaptive Stabilisation: AI determines the speed of movement while filming, then adjusts the stabilisation level.

Auto Focus Tracking: AI keeps the subject in focus, even if it moves through the frame.

Long Exposure Mode: A single tap is all that’s needed to snap, no professional equipment is required.

Action Shot: This will automatically increase and adjust the shutter speed based on lighting conditions. AI improves details when light levels are low and noise is high.

Style Sync is another feature that allows the user to capture and upload outfit images or interesting patterns to create wallpapers and device themes.

Not to mention the array of AI editing tools onboard, accessible directly via Google Photos. These tools include Magic Editor, Magic Eraser, and Photo Unblur, among others.

This is also the world’s first smartphone that comes with a PantoneTM Validated camera and display, which were created in collaboration with PantoneTM scientists.

The camera will capture the world as seen through a human eye. Each PantoneTM Validated device has undergone vigorous evaluation and grading criteria to authenticate the simulation of real-world colours.

The smartphone comes with an almost borderless 6.7-inch pOLED display, 1,220p resolution, and a 144Hz refresh rate.

There’s support for Dolby Atmos, and Dolby Head Tracking when paired with the new Moto Buds+. Dolby Head Tracking follows the head movements of the user to keep them in the centre of the sound.

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro also features two large stereo speakers and Snapdragon Sound technology for a Bluetooth experience free of lag or glitches.

Premium performance is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, offering fast refresh rates, high resolution, up to 12GB RAM, and up to 256GB storage.

Packed with 125W TurboPower charging capabilities, this smartphone provides a day’s worth of battery in only five minutes. Additionally, it has 50W TurboPower wireless charging.

Finally, it’s equipped with Smart Connect, a software application that integrates Lenovo and Motorola ecosystems for a unified multi-device experience.

Calls, texts, and file sharing are seamless between Lenovo and Motorola devices.

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro comes with Android 14, three OS updates, four years of bi-monthly security updates, and 24 months of warranty.

It is available in Luxe Lavender and Black Beauty from JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, Bing Lee, Officeworks, Amazon, and the official Motorola website for A$999.

The limited-edition Moonlight Pearl colour will be available from JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, and the official Motorola website from May 23.

And if this phone is not inside your budget, check out the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion, which is also being released, but costs A$400 less, retailing for A$599.