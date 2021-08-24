New Motorola Edge Phones Make Flagship 5G Affordable

If you’re looking for a flagship smartphone that won’t break the bank, you’re in luck, with Motorola unveiling four new 5G models including three in its affordable premium Edge range.

The new entry-level Edge 20 Fusion, ultra-slim 6.9mm Edge 20, and top-end Edge 20 Pro are all equipped with 5G, Android 11, 6.7” FHD+ OLED displays, and 108MP rear camera arrays, and represent the next step in Motorola’s Edge family, first seen last year.

The Motorola Edge 20 Pro.

According to Kurt Bonnici, Head of Motorola ANZ, the new Edge phones are designed to keep pace with the recent changes in the world.

“With the latest Motorola Edge family, it was important for us to bring consumers what they need most. Motorola has always worked to democratise cutting-edge technology to empower people in their daily lives.

“With this philosophy, these new devices go beyond the previous generation of Edge in nearly every category to bring incredible new features at more accessible price points,” he said.

The Motorola Edge 20.

A major selling point of the new Edge 20 family is its Ready For platform, which depending on the device can connect wired or wirelessly to TVs, displays, and PCs. This can be used for gaming, video streaming, screen mirroring, and – in the case of Ready For PC – the ability to seamlessly move between Windows and the smartphone, as well as use the phone as a webcam.

The Motorola Edge 20 Fusion.

“The smartphone is now more than just a communication tool. It is the hub for information, entertainment, productivity and content creation.

“Motorola’s new Ready For platform elevates these experiences to be more immersive and productive by putting the power in the consumer’s hands to realise the full potential of their device,” said Bonnici.

Also announced was a new 5G entry in Motorola’s value Moto G range, the Moto G50 5G, which features a 48MP camera, 128GB built-in storage, and a 5000mAh battery.

The Moto G50 5G.

The Edge 20 family and Moto G50 5G will be available starting this Friday August 26 via the Motorola online store and selected telco and retail outlets. Pricing and availability is as follows:

  • Motorola Edge 20 Fusion: SRP $499, available from 26 August 2021 in Electric Graphite and Cyber Teal at JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks, The Good Guys, Harvey Norman, Big W (Online), Mobileciti, Motorola & Lenovo Online. Available at Vodafone by end September.
  • Motorola Edge 20: SRP $699, available from September 2021 in Frosted Onyx at JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks, Mobileciti, Motorola & Lenovo Online.
  • Motorola Edge 20 Pro: SRP $899, available from September 2021 in Midnight Sky and Indigo Vegan Leather at JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks, The Good Guys, Mobileciti, Motorola & Lenovo Online.
  • Moto G50 5G: SRP $399, available from 26 August 2021 in Meteorite Grey at JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks, The Good Guys, Big W, Mobileciti, Motorola & Lenovo Online. Available at Vodafone by end September.
