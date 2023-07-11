New Nano Monitor With Auto Self Calibration Sensor Launched By LG

LG Electronics have launched its new 27 inch 4K monitor, called the LG 27BQ85U-W, covering a wide range of colours, equipped with a certified HDR400 rating, and offering an Auto Self Calibration Sensor, which users can use to calibrate the colour of the display.

It comes with a 27 inch screen and a 3840 x 2160 resolution (4K UHD), and the Nano IPS panel technology allows for improved colour reproduction and wide viewing angles. It has a brightness of 350cd/m² along with a contrast ratio of 1000:1.

With a response time of 5ms and a refresh rate of 60Hz, it supports VESA DisplayHDR 400 allowing for enhanced contrast and wider colour gamut.

There are multiple options for connectivity, featuring two HDMI ports, one DisplayPort, and one USB-C port, which can also serve as a charging port for compatible devices, with a USB-C output included for additional connectivity.

The monitor comes equipped with two built in speakers, each consisting of a power output of 5W, providing sound that needs no external speakers. An ergonomic stand allows the adjusting of height, tilt, and swivel.

The dimensions are 24.1 x 18.9 x 8.2 and weighs 11.9 pounds (5.39KG), has a sleek design and practical features.

Currently retailing for $599.00 from LG.com.

