New Nano Monitor With Auto Self Calibration Sensor Launched By LG

LG Electronics have launched its new 27 inch 4K monitor, called the LG 27BQ85U-W, covering a wide range of colours, equipped with a certified HDR400 rating, and offering an Auto Self Calibration Sensor, which users can use to calibrate the colour of the display.

It comes with a 27 inch screen and a 3840 x 2160 resolution (4K UHD), and the Nano IPS panel technology allows for improved colour reproduction and wide viewing angles. It has a brightness of 350cd/m² along with a contrast ratio of 1000:1.