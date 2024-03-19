New Nest Cam Features Rolled Out To Google Home For Web

Google Home can be accessed on a smartphone or smart display, and is also available on web browsers. Google has recently rolled out new Nest Cam updates to the web version of Google Home.

Late last week, the update started rolling out, and now most Nest Cam users should have access to the improved Google Home for web.

It comes with access to Nest Cam history and the option to download clips. Before this new update, it wasn’t possible to view recorded clips on the web version, only on the official Google Home app.

Other new additions include the ability to customise video clips, and access Public Preview content. Google stated custom clips will be “rolling out over the next few weeks” and will support Nest Cam and Nest Doorbell products.

If this new functionality doesn’t yet appear, it may arrive in few days time.

Public Preview gives users the opportunity to test out new features before they go live, providing access to upcoming features. These may come with a few bugs though.

Here are some features available through Public Preview:

Script editor for Google Hole automation.

Garage door detection for Nest Aware members.

Added support for 1st Gen Nest Cams.

To access most of these features, a Nest Aware subscription is required.