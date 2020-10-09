Facebook’s new Oculus Quest 2, seen in leaked videos earlier this week, will retail in Australia starting at $479, and Logitech has already announced VR-compatible headphones to accompany it.

The Quest 2, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Processor with 6GB of RAM and featuring almost 2K resolution per eye, is available for preorder now and will arrive in Australia in coming months. The 64GB model will sell for $479, and the 256GB model for $639.

With the release of the Quest 2 – Facebook’s second standalone VR headset after the original Quest – the company will also be retiring the PC-linked Rift line to focus on standalone technology; however, the Quest will still be able to connect with PCs via an optional link cable to play high-end games like Lone Echo II and Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond.

Logitech was quick to announce two new earphone products in partnership with Oculus to accompany the Quest 2: the G333 VR Gaming Earphones and the Logitech G PRO Gaming Headset.

The in-ear G333 VR Gaming Earphones use an asymmetric cable designed for the Quest 2, and include dual dedicated audio drivers: one for highs and mids, and one for bass. The over-ear PRO Gaming Headset comes with a custom-length cable, and is constructed with an aluminium fork and steel framed headband, premium leatherette ear cups and memory foam ear pads for comfort.

Vadim Kogan, head of business development for VR and AR at Logitech, said the manufacturer is proud to partner with Oculus to deliver a next-generation VR experience.

“The Logitech G333 VR Gaming Earphones and the PRO Gaming Headset have both been thoughtfully designed to support VR set up and to provide the most immersive and refined audio experience possible,” said Kogan.

The Oculus Quest 2 will sell in Australia through Amazon and direct from Oculus.com. Australian pricing and availability for the Logitech earphones have not yet been released, but the G333 VR Gaming Earphones have a RRP of $49.99 USD, and the PRO Gaming Headset sells for $99.99 USD.