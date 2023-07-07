New Portable Surround Sound Speaker System Announced By Sony

Sony have announced its new HT-AX7 surround sound portable speaker system that has a guarantee of producing theatre-like sound anywhere in the home.

It’s a super-small, wireless three speaker set-up that can be broken down into an extremely compact soundbar and two puck-shaped ‘rear’ speakers. When the rear speakers are not being used, they can be slotted nicely into the soundbar element for storage and charging.

The idea is to position the soundbar in front of the TV and the rear speakers around the users, including beside and behind.

Sony’s 360 Spatial Sound Mapping technology also provides phantom speakers on top of these three speakers, to provide full spatial sound, and Sony’s Upmixer Algorithm allows the analysis and redistribution of a stereo signal into an immersive output.

There are claims this can last up to 30 hours of battery life from one single charge, with Bluetooth connectivity to hook up devices, and comes in a rounded design that was made using 100% organic and recycled materials.

It is reported to be available from August, with Australian pricing still to come.