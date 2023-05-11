New Powerful 5G Mobile Hotspot Router Released By Netgear

Latest News by Nathan Jolly Share
X

Netgear has unveiled its Nighthawk M6 Pro Mobile Hotspot Router, a wireless mmWave 5G hotspot that promises blistering speeds wherever needed.

With EHF mmWave 5G support and Wi-Fi 6E also available, the M6 Pro promises insane speeds: 5G up to 8Gbps, with peak rates able to hit 20Gbps.

Screen Shot 2023 05 11 at 11.13.34 am New Powerful 5G Mobile Hotspot Router Released By Netgear

Given we don’t yet have that kind of 5G internet performance in Australia, the Nighthawk M6 Pro is incredibly future proof, meaning you won’t need to replace it for performance sake for years, especially with the Wi-Fi 6E offering speeds of up to 3.6Gbps for up to 32 devices.

A 2.5Gbps Ethernet port allows it to be used as a 5G fixed wireless access gateway for an existing Wi-Fi network, while a USB-C port can connect directly to a laptop, and even charge other devices from its  internal battery – a 5,040mAh battery that promises up to 13 hours on a single charge.

Screen Shot 2023 05 11 at 11.14.08 am New Powerful 5G Mobile Hotspot Router Released By Netgear

A nifty feature is the 2.8-inch colour touchscreen, making it a breeze to set up.

Netgear’s Nighthawk M6 Pro 5G WiFi 6E Hotspot Router retails for A$1,499.

JBL Soundbar 728x90 New Powerful 5G Mobile Hotspot Router Released By Netgear
Channel News April 728by90 New Powerful 5G Mobile Hotspot Router Released By Netgear
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 1 scaled New Powerful 5G Mobile Hotspot Router Released By Netgear
728 x 90 New Powerful 5G Mobile Hotspot Router Released By Netgear
cs2203g0026 009 624347 au cs co re fy23q2w5 sit in7420 2in1 728x90 R2 New Powerful 5G Mobile Hotspot Router Released By Netgear
230501 TW E3C Banners 728x90 New Powerful 5G Mobile Hotspot Router Released By Netgear
728x90 New Powerful 5G Mobile Hotspot Router Released By Netgear
LG016 Corporate 4square Media LG ToneFree FP9 LB 728x90 New Powerful 5G Mobile Hotspot Router Released By Netgear
728x90TEAL New Powerful 5G Mobile Hotspot Router Released By Netgear
Uniden PRO 2k 728 x 90 Option 2 2x Retina New Powerful 5G Mobile Hotspot Router Released By Netgear
Previous Post

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Is Getting A Security Update

Review: New Fetch TV OS, Easy To Manage

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Trendy HP Notebook Turns To Blu-ray
‘A Masterpiece In Engineering And Design’: Canon Introduces The EOS-1D X Mark III Camera
Amazon Opens Alexa To Crowdsourced Answers