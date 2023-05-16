New PowerShot V10 Vlogging Camera Coming From Canon

Latest News by Ashley Riordan Share
X

Canon have announced the new PowerShot V10. A compact camera that is being aimed at the vlogging crowd.

It is pocket-sized, vertically-aligned, and weight 211g. It can provide shake-free 4K 30fps video recording, which uses a large 20.9-megapixel 1-inch CMOS sensor and wide-angle lens. It can also provide the ability to shoot 15.2-megapixel stills, and has 14 unique colour filters, and a Smooth Skin mode.

%name New PowerShot V10 Vlogging Camera Coming From Canon

Canon have promised “professional looking background blur,” with a built-in stand and a 2-inch reversible LCD. It also comes with high-quality stereo microphones (with a third on noise reduction duty).

It is able to shoot up to an hour of high-quality 4K video, as a Movie Digital IS mode promises handheld footage will be steady. It can keep footage level automatically, which helps cut down editing time.

This camera also comes with a 3.5mm mic jack, and a Micro HDMI port, as well as Wi-Fi connectivity and compatibility with the Canon Camera Connect smartphone app.

%name New PowerShot V10 Vlogging Camera Coming From Canon

This Canon PowerShot V10 will be available from June, at approximately $699.00.

4SQR Logi MX keys Mini 728x90 1 New PowerShot V10 Vlogging Camera Coming From Canon
728x90TEAL New PowerShot V10 Vlogging Camera Coming From Canon
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 1 scaled New PowerShot V10 Vlogging Camera Coming From Canon
728x90 New PowerShot V10 Vlogging Camera Coming From Canon
Channel News Banner Leader board scaled New PowerShot V10 Vlogging Camera Coming From Canon
Denon Home 728x90 2 New PowerShot V10 Vlogging Camera Coming From Canon
JBL Soundbar 728x90 New PowerShot V10 Vlogging Camera Coming From Canon
Channel News May 728by90 New PowerShot V10 Vlogging Camera Coming From Canon
4 Square Leaderboard 728x90 3 New PowerShot V10 Vlogging Camera Coming From Canon
Whatmough 728x90 New PowerShot V10 Vlogging Camera Coming From Canon
Previous Post

Google Pixel 6, 7 Experience Battery Drain Issues After Update

'Phone Link' By Microsoft To Roll Out To All Windows 11 Customers

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Google Launches New Value Pixel Buds
Rode Focuses On Gamers With New Sub-Brand
SmartHouse Best Of The Best Awards 2020: TVs And Streaming