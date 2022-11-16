New Pro-Ject Amplifier and Receiver Range Revealed

Czech audio brand Pro-Ject has announced the launch of their latest high-fidelity amplifier and a stereo integrated amplifier and receiver.

After MaiA DS2, Pro-Ject unveiled MaiA DS3, a compact amplifier and receiver for up to 9 analog and digital audio sources.

The new device powers 150 watts of power per channel into 4 ohms as opposed to DS2’s 135watts per channel into 2 ohms.

This dual-mono design features a built-in phono stage (MM/MC), DAC, headphone amp, Bluetooth receiver and a wide range of digital and analog for various uses.

The internal DAC supports up to 32-bit/192kHz PCM and DSD256.

The internal phono stage supports both MM/MC carts. The MM stage offers 40dB of gain (47k ohms) and you get 60dB of gain (100 ohms) with the MC stage.

Bluetooth codec support includes BT 5.0, aptX, aptX HD, and A2DP.

Available in a black or silver aluminum chassis, the design is sleek and durable. Optional magnetic wooden side panels are available separately in walnut, rosenut and eucalyptus.

The Stereo Box S3 BT is an ultra-compact stereo integrated amplifier and receiver with dual analog inputs and an aptX capable BT 5.0 audio input for connection to Bluetooth devices.

Its 2 pairs of line inputs and 2 channels of 40 watts into 4 ohms is only a minor improvement from the previous model Stereo Box S2 BT which packed 37 watts into 4 ohms.

The unit includes isolated speaker outputs as well as a stereo preamp output for driving a subwoofer or larger amplifier.

Just like S2 BT, the new amplifier comes in a protective aluminum casing and is available in both black and silver.

Like all Pro-Ject Audio Systems products, the new models are handcrafted in Europe.

They are not available for purchase in Australia yet nor has pricing been set by Melbourne based distributor Interdyn.