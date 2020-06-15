Lost your password?


The new PlayStation 5 Spider-Man game – titled ‘Spider-Man: Miles Morales’ – is expected to be smaller than the Spider-Man game that was released in 2018 on PlayStation 4.

Last Thursday Sony unveiled a range of new PS5 games that will be released later this year and next year on the new console, including Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Following the release of this game’s trailer, there was some confusion about whether this would be an entirely new game.

According to Bloomberg News, this new Spider-Man title will be sold as a stand-alone product; however, it is expected to be a smaller game than the PS4 one. On average the last Spider-Man game took roughly 40 hours to complete the game. This new game is expected to be shorter.

At the virtual PS5 unveiling event, Sony also revealed that there will be a new Ratchet & Clank game from Insomniac Games – ‘Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart’. For the first time ever, the coming PlayStation 5 console will also be available in a disc-free, digital only format.

Alcatel3X Web Banners std 728x90 01 1 New PS5 Spider Man Game Will Be Smaller Than The Original
Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 728x90 New PS5 Spider Man Game Will Be Smaller Than The Original
Netgear Nighthawk 728x90 New PS5 Spider Man Game Will Be Smaller Than The Original
LG Soundbars 728x90 New PS5 Spider Man Game Will Be Smaller Than The Original
Audio Active Lithe Audio 728x90 New PS5 Spider Man Game Will Be Smaller Than The Original
JBL Partybox 728x90 New PS5 Spider Man Game Will Be Smaller Than The Original
Samsung QLED 8K 728x90 New PS5 Spider Man Game Will Be Smaller Than The Original
728 x 90 tab m10 New PS5 Spider Man Game Will Be Smaller Than The Original<
Acer Predator 728x90 New PS5 Spider Man Game Will Be Smaller Than The Original
MKIC95 728x90 1 New PS5 Spider Man Game Will Be Smaller Than The Original