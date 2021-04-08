New Radar-Powered Ring Camera On The Way

Ring has added radar to its newest wired floodlight camera, and opened pre-orders for its upcoming video doorbell.

The new Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro, billed as the most advanced in Ring’s outdoor lineup, includes 3D Motion Detection, a 110dB siren, and a Bird’s Eye View aerial map.

The camera gives homeowners insight into what’s happening around their property, said Jamie Siminoff, Ring’s Founder and Chief Inventor.

20201118 US packaging image lifestyle flcprogen1 pov family front yard rgb crop scaled New Radar Powered Ring Camera On The Way

“Four years ago, we reinvented the ordinary floodlight with our original Ring Floodlight Cam, and now we’re bringing more cutting-edge features to this device with Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro.

“By expanding our 3D Motion Detection technology and Bird’s Eye View to Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro, we’re giving customers greater insight about what’s taking place on their property for additional peace of mind.”

The company has also opened preorders for its Video Doorbell 4, which records an additional four seconds of colour video before motion is triggered.

ring video doorbell 4 intro tablet 696x522@2x New Radar Powered Ring Camera On The Way

The Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro will be available in coming months for $379.00 from Ring.com, Amazon.com.au, Bunnings, JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, and Bing Lee; additionally, Ring has dropped the price of the original Floodlight Cam to $299 on Ring.com and Amazon.

The Video Doorbell 4 can be pre-ordered from Ring.com and Amazon today for $329, and will ship starting May 6 from JB Hi-Fi, The Good Guys, Harvey Norman, and Bing Lee.

