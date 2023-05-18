New Receivers, Bookshelf Speakers Launched By Yamaha

Yamaha has launched two new additions to its NS Hi-Fi Speaker Series, the NS-800A and NS-600A Bookshelf Speakers, alongside two new receivers.

The NS-800A is a 2-way bookshelf speaker with 16 cm woofer, while the smaller NS-600A boasts a 13 cm woofer.

Both cabinets are designed with “vibration analysis technology”, perfected through the company’s range of resonant instruments, such as acoustic guitars and grand pianos.

These beautiful speakers employ Yamaha’s Harmonious Diaphragm, which feature a blend of ‘Zylon’ and spruce, the same wood used in the company’s piano soundboards.

According to the company, “this ensures accurate, faithful tonal expression throughout the entire audio spectrum, making the harmonies of the sound stand out and the music richer and more beautiful.”

Yamaha has also created Resonance Suppression Chambers, mounted on the back of the tweeter unit, to faithfully express even the finest nuances of musical instruments and voices.

As the company explains: “Two specially shaped tubes effectively cancel unwanted tube resonance generated behind the diaphragm without the need for conventional sound-absorbing materials. This revives the natural sound and maintains minute musical nuances in the original source.”

Of top of this, Yamaha’s ‘Absorber’ tube will eliminate standing waves inside the cabinet, reducing the need to use a significant amount of absorbing material, which can cause a deadening impact.

Both speakers boasts the MCap SUPREME Classic audio capacitor, made by Mundorf of Germany, and Yamaha’s original Twisted Flare Port, which changes the way air spreads toward the end of the port, “adding a gentle twist to reduce air flow noise around the port” and removing a common issue with conventional bass reflex speakers.

The Twisted Flare Port delivers exceptionally accurate response with clear, tight bass reproduction.

Both have the same finish as its grand pianos, for a classy feel.

The NS-800A will retail for approximately $5,999 for the pair, while the NS-600A will retail for approx. $3,999/pair . Both will be available in the second half of 2023.

Both of these speaker pairs match beautifully with Yamaha’s new receivers: the new R-N1000A and R-N800A Network Receivers.

Both models feature Yamaha’s original automatic sound quality correction function, YPAO, which maps your listening space to provide the best audio experience for the environment.

Featuring ultra-high-precision EQ, which handles high-resolution audio of up to 192 kHz/24-bit and processes the audio with 64-bit accuracy, YPAO “finely compensates differences in the reproduced sound” to allow for the shape of the room, the materials of its walls, speaker performance, and installation location.

Both the R-N1000A and R-N800A employ the renowned SABRE ES9080Q 384 kHz / 32-bit DAC for faithful and nuance reproduction of high-fidelity audio.

These receivers also stand out with the sheer variety of input terminals and network-compatibility options.

The R-N1000A is compatible with HDMI ARC, while both models offer high-performance USB DAC function and support DSD 11.2 MHz native playback and ultra-high-resolution 384 kHz playback.

The 800A will retail for approximately $1,799, while the 1000A will go for $2,499. Both will be available during the second half of the year.