New Retro-Inspired Modern Headphones With A Display On The Outside

Designed by Olga Orel, taking inspiration from the first true headphones designed by Nathan Baldwin in the 1980s, the FUTUREAHEAD headphones have taken a step forward and now what someone is listening to, can be viewed on the outside of the headphones.

Outsiders will able to visualise the playlists, song information or lyrics on the outside of the headphones, through a digital screen integrated into the outer shell that will display playlists, videos, the mood of the user, rhythm of the music, genre, or images.

The square shape was inspired through the retro design of headphones, with Olga wanting to create unison between retro and modern technology.

“Future Nostalgia as a visual style became a source of inspiration for this project.”

The screen will automatically turn on and the accompanying app will open on the phone as soon as the user puts the headphones on. Once play is hit, the default visualisation shows on the screen. Settings can be changed within the app as onlookers get a look into the listener’s vibe.

These are adjustable headphones with thick cushioning, keeping comfort at the forefront. If the battery is running low, and the user wants to turn the display off, they can do so through a button on the right side.

There is a preppy array of colours contrasting against the modern lifestyle, silver with black, or yellow with black.

There are no confirmation as to a launch date in Australia yet, or a price, but we will keep you updated.

See more images below: