New Samsung Galaxy Note Tipped for 2022

It sure seemed the Samsung Note had gone the way of last week’s bread, but word out of South Korea is that Samsung is set to Launch a Note 22.

According to sources, the popular top-end Galaxy smartphone will make an appearance early in the New Year.

It appears the big Galaxy phone manufacturer is about to do a complete about-face and revive the Galaxy Note line-up as soon as February 2021.

The new device, with a new display and camera, will emerge alongside the Galaxy S22 series, replacing the top-end Galaxy S 22 Ultra.

In September, when the first Galaxy S22 Ultra renders appeared, there were reports about that phone being christened the Samsung Galaxy Note 22 Ultra.