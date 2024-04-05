New Samsung Galaxy S24 Version Leaked

Samsung is rumoured to be adding a new version to its latest Galaxy S24 smartphone range, which was launched earlier this year.

Currently, consumers are able to purchase the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra. Now, Samsung are reportedly planning the launch of the Galaxy S24 FE.

Reports suggest driver chips for the FE version are already in mass production by a supplier, which hints at an early release.

The Galaxy S23 FE was announced last October, however, the new reports claim the S24 FE could launch between June and August this year.

A vague number of S24 FEs being mass produced has also been revealed, and it’s reportedly “in the millions.”

FE versions are usually simpler than the original version, but come with a larger display. Previously, unreliable sources claimed the device would be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 or Exynos 2400. However, in the past, FE versions have been powered by older chips than the original series versions.

It’s been tipped that the device could be powered by the new Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, which would provide the phone with the latest processing capabilities.

Very little else is currently known about the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE.

The S23 FE featured a larger display, less capable cameras, a processor that was a year older, and a larger battery.

It’s possible the same can be expected for the S24 FE, including a less premium build, a larger battery, triple rear cameras, and an IP68 water and dust resistance rating.

Additionally, it’s expected to cost less than the Galaxy S24 model.