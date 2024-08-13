New Samsung Phone Images Leaked

Samsung is rumoured to announce its new Galaxy S24 FE this October, and new leaked images appear to give us a glimpse into what this phone might look like.

The images of Galaxy S24 FE were leaked by Android Headlines and shows the phone in five colours: graphite, blue, silver/white, green, and yellow. Two Samsung website-exclusive colours are also expected to be announced.

The upcoming phone, which will rival the Google Pixel 8a, is expected to feature a 6.7-inch display featuring a 120Hz refresh rate and 1900 nits of peak brightness, as well as a Samsung Exynos 2400e processor.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Leak AH 04 1154x836 1 New Samsung Phone Images Leaked
Leaked Images of Samsung Galaxy S24 FE (Image: Android Headlines)

The model which will likely retain an aluminium frame, and is also reported to include a 12MP ultra-wide camera, a 50MP wide-angle camera, an 8MP 3x optimal zoom telephoto camera, and a 10MP selfie camera on the front.

With a speculated 4,565mAh battery, the Galaxy S24 FE will offer up to 78 hours between charges when listening to music or audio and up to 29 hours when watching video.

Fan edition Samsung Galaxy smartphones are generally the more accessibly priced versions of the main smartphones released earlier on in the year, and typically come to market toward the end of each year.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Leak AH 02 1154x882 1 New Samsung Phone Images Leaked
Possible Specs of Samsung Galaxy S24 FE (Image: Android Headlines)

They often have features seen on previously released Galaxy smartphones from that year. Therefore, like other Galaxy S24 models, the Galaxy S24 FE too could include Galaxy AI, with features such as Generative Edit, Circle to Search, Sketch to Image, and Live Translate. The software is likely to be Android 14 with at least One UI 6.1.1.

No price has been announced for the Galaxy S24 FE. The Galaxy S23 FE has a starting price of around A$987 for the 128GB version in Australia, which is the approximate price point where this new device would sit as well.

