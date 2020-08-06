During the COVID-19 lockdowns demand for smartwatches and fitness trackers have boomed, and the release of an all new Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is set to deliver more choice than ever before, it’s slimmer lighter and very fashionable.

It also looks like a traditional watch with a circular display shape and rotatable bezel that enables you to physically cycle through on-screen menus with a simple twist of the bezel.

14% slimmer than the original Galaxy Watch Samsung has significantly improved navigation while also adding new features, though I am not sure how long Bixby Voice will stay as Samsung is in discussions with Google with Bixby tipped to be dropped.

On the outside you get the same 1.2-inch (41mm) or 1.3-inch (45mm) Circular Super AMOLED panel, with a full-colour always-on display, the glass is the latest DX Corning Gorilla Glass offering.

Corning Gorilla Glass DX (for some reason not DX+ like the original Watch – we’re not sure why, or what it means, and we’ve asked Samsung).

The Watch 3 is also 15% lighter than the original and there’s a new extra-light titanium model that weighs in 43g, compared to the 53.8g 45mm stainless steel model.

Battery capacity is down to just two days compared to five days of the original Galaxy Watch – and not all new health sensors, like ECG and blood pressure monitoring, will be available in Australia immediately as approvals have to be gained from regulatory authorities and State Governments.

For those that are into fitness management there is built into the device running, walking, swimming, cycling, rowing, elliptical workouts, and dynamic workouts such as aerobics.

Seven activities auto-trigger Galaxy Watch 3 fitness tracking – whether or not you forget to start the tracking, which is super-handy.

All up there are 40 workouts that can be tracked, manually or via a voice command.

One impressive new feature is fall detection, that we first saw in the Apple Watch 4 and Apple Watch 5, this alerts an emergency contact in the event of an accident.

There is also a sleep tracking capability on the Galaxy Watch 3.

The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 slims down the original watch without erasing what we liked about the old design.

The specs reveal a small battery capacity of 247mAh (41mm) or 340mAh (45mm), with Samsung promising two days on a charge.

Garry McGregor, Vice President, Mobile Division, Samsung Electronics Australia said “Australians are continuing to invest in wearable technology to bring more balance and convenience to their busy lives. Whether it’s to sync with their smartphone to help to organise their schedule on the run or connecting with their wireless headphones to make exercise and wellness more enjoyable – the innovations and functionality of Samsung’s wearables category are incredibly exciting.

“Galaxy Watch has led the smartwatch revolution – combining sophisticated classic design and next generation functionality. With Galaxy Watch3, we are offering Australians more features and customisation options than ever before, offering the true power of Galaxy on your wrist”.