New SanDisk Professional Storage Range Targets Creators

Western Digital has launched a new range of premium storage solutions aimed at creators and professionals.

The SanDisk Professional brand comprises 16 modular workflow solutions which, according to WD, wed professional-grade performance to enterprise-class reliability.

These include the Pro-Cinema CFexpress VPG400, a rugged professional-grade CFexpress card; four new Pro-Reader card reading devices; the Pro-Dock 4 4-bay reader docking station; and storage drives in the G-Drive, G-Raid, G-Raid Shuttle, and Ultrastar ranges such as the 4TB G-Drive ArmorLock Encrypted NVMe SSD.

 

According to Jim Welsh, senior vice president and general manager of the Consumer Solutions business at Western Digital, WD’s customers entrust their life’s work to its products.

“We design and create solutions for every stage of the creative process, harmonising our customers’ experience so they can save time and focus more on creating.

“Expanding our brand family with SanDisk Professional allows us to offer advanced solutions to people around the world who rely on the best technology available for their inspiring work,” he said.

The new SanDisk Professional Range will roll out from August 2021.

