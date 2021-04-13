New Sennheiser Gear For Content Creators

Audio, Accessories, Sennheiser, Latest News by Rose Daisley Share
X

Content creators, rejoice; audio master Sennheiser has announced the release of high-performance recording equipment aimed squarely at today’s digital videographer.

There will be a camera microphone, a Lav mic (those tiny mics you attach to a lapel for interviews and such) and fully fledged mobile kits, which comprise such essentials as a mini tripod and phone clamp – ideal for vloggers and content creators.

Here’s a breakdown of what Sennheiser has in store for online creatives:

%name New Sennheiser Gear For Content Creators
MKE 400
For vloggers, videographers and mobile journalists, sound is crucial for bringing a story to life – be it interview dialogue, voice-over commentary or ambience. A must-have tool, Sennheiser’s MKE 400 is a highly directional compact shotgun microphone that brings compelling audio to DSLR/Ms and mobile devices alike.

%name New Sennheiser Gear For Content Creators
XS Lav Mics
For a fast and simple way to add a high-quality vocal track to your videos, clip on Sennheiser’s new XS Lav mic, connect it to your mobile device or computer and start rolling. This omni-directional clip-on mic is ideal for podcasting, recording a voice-over, interviewing or vlogging. It comes as XS Lav Mobile with TRRS connector; XS Lav USB-C with USB-C connector; and XS Lav USB-C Mobile Kit with an additional Manfrotto PIXI Mini Tripod and Sennheiser Smartphone Clamp.

%name New Sennheiser Gear For Content Creators
Mobile Kits
Sennheiser has also announced the launch of various Mobile Kits. These include a Manfrotto PIXI Mini Tripod and Sennheiser Smartphone Clamp, essentials for vloggers and content creators for whom the smartphone is the tool of choice for their creative process.

PAN1992 MWO Banners LB 728x90px V2 New Sennheiser Gear For Content Creators
728x90 7 New Sennheiser Gear For Content Creators
728x90 5 New Sennheiser Gear For Content Creators
Olimpia Splendid Unico Cooling 728x90 New Sennheiser Gear For Content Creators
720 x 97 1 New Sennheiser Gear For Content Creators
Frame 728x90 New Sennheiser Gear For Content Creators
2231 NEXUS 4SQM Digital Banner Ads Leaderboard 728x90 New Sennheiser Gear For Content Creators
JBHIFI Ampere 728 x 90 media New Sennheiser Gear For Content Creators
Versa3 Leaderboard 728x90 New Sennheiser Gear For Content Creators
DCS 8300LHV2 728x90 smarthouse 1 New Sennheiser Gear For Content Creators
Previous Post

Sony Plans A Major Move Into The Mobile Gaming Market

Laser Unveils Its Latest Affordable Smart Home Products

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

REVIEW: HTC U12 Plus - Ambitious Intelligence
in 'Smartphones'
Bauhn’s 4K Ultra HD Android TV Now Available in Oz For Under $700
in 'Appliances'
Telstra Reveal Revamped Phone Plans
in 'News'