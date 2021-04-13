New Sennheiser Gear For Content Creators

Content creators, rejoice; audio master Sennheiser has announced the release of high-performance recording equipment aimed squarely at today’s digital videographer.
There will be a camera microphone, a Lav mic (those tiny mics you attach to a lapel for interviews and such) and fully fledged mobile kits, which comprise such essentials as a mini tripod and phone clamp – ideal for vloggers and content creators.
Here’s a breakdown of what Sennheiser has in store for online creatives:
MKE 400
For vloggers, videographers and mobile journalists, sound is crucial for bringing a story to life – be it interview dialogue, voice-over commentary or ambience. A must-have tool, Sennheiser’s MKE 400 is a highly directional compact shotgun microphone that brings compelling audio to DSLR/Ms and mobile devices alike.
XS Lav Mics
For a fast and simple way to add a high-quality vocal track to your videos, clip on Sennheiser’s new XS Lav mic, connect it to your mobile device or computer and start rolling. This omni-directional clip-on mic is ideal for podcasting, recording a voice-over, interviewing or vlogging. It comes as XS Lav Mobile with TRRS connector; XS Lav USB-C with USB-C connector; and XS Lav USB-C Mobile Kit with an additional Manfrotto PIXI Mini Tripod and Sennheiser Smartphone Clamp.
Mobile Kits
Sennheiser has also announced the launch of various Mobile Kits. These include a Manfrotto PIXI Mini Tripod and Sennheiser Smartphone Clamp, essentials for vloggers and content creators for whom the smartphone is the tool of choice for their creative process.
