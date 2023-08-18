New Sennheiser Owners Launch Hearing Aids Online

After Sennheiser consumer products was acquired by Swiss Company Sonova a manufacturer of hearing Aids, questions were raised as to why? Now we know with the Company revealing a new range of Sennheiser branded over-the-counter hearing aids.

The hearing aid Company has revealed two new over the counter (OTC) hearing aids, the All-Day Clear and the All-Day Clear Slim, have been revealed on a brand-new Sennheiser website. (See here).

Selling for $1,399 the new Sennheiser offering are now available in Australia, the Swiss owned Company claims they are intended for consumers with perceived mild to moderate hearing loss and are endorsed by Hearing Care Professionals.

Sennheiser embedded speech enhancement and automatic environment adjustments features in the hearing aids to provide clear hearing customized to each user’s needs via the All-Day Clear mobile app.

They also feature advanced hearing technology from Sonova.

Sennheiser’s new OTC hearing aids differ in their designs.

The All-Day Clear OTC hearing aids have a discreet design with a receiver in-ear open fit.

The All-Day Clear Slim OTC Hearing Aids come with an earbud-style receiver that rests outside the ear canal.

They can also be purchased on the new All Day Clear smartphone app, available on the App Store and Google Play store.

The All-Day Clear Slim OTC hearing aids are available for $1,499.95.