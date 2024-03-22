New Sleek New Rugged Phones For Soccer Mums & Smart Tradies

On the same day that Motorola is rolling out new entry level Moto devices IQU Group has launched the AGM Mobile $349 H6 Lite and the $99 M9 4G which are being described as a new level of rugged smartphones because it’s also slim tough and looks like a conventional smartphone.

Management behind IQU Group are experienced in the mobile market having built the Alcatel brand in Australia which at one stage was the #3 smartphone in the market. They were also responsible for the TCL brand before setting up a new distribution Company.

Today IQU Group and AGM Mobile, are the leader in rugged smartphones, with the new H6 Lite and the AGM M9 4G set to deliver a new lightweight but tough standard for rugged devices that are as ideal for a soccer mum as they are someone on construction sites but don’t want a rugged brick device.

The AGM H6 Lite is being described as a” marvel of modern smartphone engineering”, combining a sleek, ultra-thin design with the robustness expected from AGM’s rugged lineage.

This is the same Company that has been manufacturing rugged CAT phones for Bullitt the UK Company who designed devices for Range Rover and Motorola.

The device has a 6.56-inch 90Hz display, the H6 Lite offers stunning visuals and smooth performance.

Powered by Android 13 and equipped with a Unisoc T606 octa-core processor, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage, this device is ready for any challenge.

The 50MP dual rear camera and 8MP front camera allow users to capture high-quality images in any environment. The H6 Lite is certified with IP68/IP69K and MIL-STD-810H, ensuring it can withstand the toughest conditions without compromising on style or functionality.

The $99 AGM M9 4G has been designed for those who value simplicity and efficiency.

It features a 2.4-inch QVGA display, large font, and fast dial options.

The M9 4G runs on a simple OS and is powered by a Unisoc T107 CPU.

It comes with 48MB of RAM and 128MB of ROM, expandable to 128GB.

The device also boasts a removable 1000mAh battery, dual SIM and TF card slot, FM radio, and a torch.

Like its counterpart, the M9 4G is certified with IP68/IP69K and MIL-STD-810H, offering unparalleled ruggedness in a compact form.

Availability

Both the AGM H6 Lite and AGM M9 4G are available for purchase through IQU official online store (www.iqu2u.com) and Mobileciti (www.mobileciti.com.au).

The AGM H6 Lite is positioned to be the “best valued” rugged smartphone and will sell for a RRP of $349.00 whilst the AGM M9 4G will sell for an affordable RRP of $99.00.

ChannelNews understands that a major retailer is tipped to range the new devices shortly.