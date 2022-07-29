New SmartHouse Gamers Buying Guide Now Available

A special SmartHouse Buying Guide for gamers featuring the latest Intel 12th Gen processors has been released.

Also featured is an extensive array of gaming accessories.

SmartHouse that is live on the JB Hi Fi, SmartHouse web sites is downloaded by over 600,000 consumers looking for the latest lifestyle technology.

The big question is whether console gaming is going to be swamped by mobile and PC gaming, research claims it is.

In this issue we also take a look at the best gaming monitors and new generation TV’s best suited for high level 120Hz gaming.

With consumers more interested in where technology fits into their life and which technology is best for their past time activities the latest issue of SmartHouse also features an extensive wrap up of the gear you need for skiing especially the smart watches that track distance travelled, altitude and heart rate.

For those wanting a second opinion on the latest gaming notebooks as well as business notebooks we review several machines including new Alienware, MSI and Lenovo Legion machines. We review the EPOS Adapt headphones Buds, Sennheiser True Wireless 3 buds and for those looking for a coffee machine we take a look at the new Delonghi automatic coffee machine.

Download the new Magazine here.