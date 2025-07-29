New SmartHouse Magazine Out: Latest JBL Tour One Headphones & Samsung Z Fold 7

The latest issue of SmartHouse Magazine delivers comprehensive coverage of the hottest tech releases, with the spotlight on JBL’s new Tour One M3 headphones taking centre stage.

Our in-depth review of the JBL Tour One M3 headphones explores the latest iteration of JBL’s flagship wireless noise-canceling headphones, examining their sound quality, battery life, and smart features that set them apart in an increasingly competitive market.

The audio coverage continues with detailed testing of the Skullcandy Method 360 ANC headphones, offering readers insights into their active noise cancellation capabilities and performance for active lifestyles.

We also put the Belkin SoundForm headphones through their paces, evaluating their value proposition and everyday usability.

This issue features exclusive hands-on reviews of Samsung’s latest flagship devices.

Our comprehensive analysis of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 covers the evolution of foldable technology, examining improvements in durability, software optimisation, and real-world practicality for power users.

Additionally, we provide an in-depth look at the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, exploring its design innovations, camera capabilities, and how it positions itself in Samsung’s premium smartphone lineup.

The magazine is packed with breaking news articles covering the latest product releases, industry updates, and emerging technology trends that matter to tech enthusiasts and everyday consumers alike.

From smart home innovations to mobile accessories, this issue captures the pulse of the rapidly evolving technology landscape.

Whether you’re shopping for new headphones, considering your next smartphone upgrade, or simply staying informed about the latest tech developments, this edition of SmartHouse Magazine offers the expert analysis and practical insights you need to make informed decisions.

Available now at https://www.smarthouse.com.au/digital/2025/SmartHouse/SmartHouseV42025/#