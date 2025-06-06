New SmartHouse Magazine “Thin Is In” Released: Ultra-Slim Smartphones Take Centre Stage

After years of watching notebook manufacturers perfect the art of ultra-thin design while delivering premium performance, the smartphone industry has finally caught up.

This issue explores the dawn of a new era in mobile technology, where “thin is in” and manufacturers are proving that sleek doesn’t mean sacrifice.

Our spotlight shines on two groundbreaking devices reshaping the affordable premium smartphone landscape.

Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge, measuring just 5.8mm thick, represents the company’s thinnest smartphone to date.

With its 6.7-inch AMOLED display, 200MP main camera paired with a 12MP ultra-wide, and Snapdragon 8 Elite processing power, the S25 Edge proves that premium performance can come in an impossibly slim package.

Motorola counters with the Edge 60 Fusion, weighing just 179 grams at 7.9mm thick.

Its striking Gibraltar Sea blue colour-way, sourced from Pantone’s prestigious palette, houses a stunning 2710 x 1220 OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an eye-searing 4500 nit peak brightness.

The Sony camera sensor with f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilisation, powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 730 chipset, positions this device as a formidable competitor.

This issue also covers Logitech’s new Edge G522 gaming headset, bringing professional-grade audio to competitive gaming.

Meanwhile, Sony’s hints at another PS5 price increase amid ongoing tariff turmoil raise questions about console accessibility in challenging economic times.

Our comprehensive Motorola Edge 60 Fusion review reveals how this device performs in real-world scenarios, while Samsung’s new top-end 83-inch OLED TV showcases the company’s continued dominance in premium display technology.

Audio enthusiasts will appreciate our coverage of JBL’s latest Flip 7 and Charge 6 speakers, delivering portable sound excellence.

Traditionally, ultra-thin meant compromise, smaller batteries, reduced camera hardware, and shorter battery life.

However, our testing of both Samsung and Motorola’s offerings reveals impressive camera performance that even holds its own against Samsung’s flagship S25 Ultra.

While battery capacity has decreased, the performance optimisation and efficiency gains from newer processors help mitigate concerns.

This issue of SmartHouse Magazine demonstrates that the thin smartphone revolution isn’t just about aesthetics; it’s about reimagining what’s possible when engineering excellence meets consumer desire for elegant, powerful devices.

The age of choosing between style and substance is officially over.

Read the full reviews and in-depth analysis in SmartHouse Magazine: Thin Is In.