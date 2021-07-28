New Sony Camera Aimed Straight At Creators

Sony has content creators in its sights for its newest interchangeable-lens camera.

The Alpha ZV-E10 interchangeable lens APS-C camera is built with a lightweight video-first design and is capable of shooting in 4K. It has an easy-to-hold body grip and a large MOVIE button located on top, and can be paired with the Shooting Grip with Wireless Remote Commander (sold separately) for one-handed filming.

Additionally, the camera incorporates features such as Background Defocus, which can smoothly switch between blurred and sharp backgrounds, and Product Showcase Setting, which can automatically change focus from a person’s face to a highlighted object – a mode clearly intended for influencers.

The ZV-E10 is also capable of being used as a webcam or livestreaming camera by connecting it to a PC or smartphone; no extra software is needed.

Jun Yoon, Head of Digital Imaging, ANZ, said Sony is excited to introduce the new camera to content creators.

“We have adopted many features that were so well-received in our ZV-1 camera, and then added even more scope to your creative vision, through a larger sensor and an interchangeable lens system.

“Whether your content is focused on stills, video, or a healthy mix of both, this camera could be the perfect step-up, or additional tool in your kit,” said Yoon.

The body and single lens kit will be available in black and white from August at $1249 and $1449 respectively.