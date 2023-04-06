New Sony Camera Aims For Video Bloggers

Sony by Luke Anisimoff Share
X

Amateur video bloggers have a new best friend with Sony’s full-frame 12MP 35mm ZV-E1 camera, complete with 4K recording at 120 frames per second, and peak res at 24, 30 and 60fps

This seems to be Sony’s best vlogging-centric unit yet, set to launch in May, helping content creators take their game to a whole new level.

Adding to the appeal, there are a range of AI features, such as automatic framing so the subject is always framed optimally.

There’s also multi face recognition and subject recognition tech to allow a solo crew to utilise zoom tools so it seems the presenter is actually being followed.

As Sony say, “Even when the camera is mounted on a tripod, for example, the framing is continually adjusted so that the recorded footage looks like the subject is being followed by an experienced camera operator, ideal for a single-person shooting scenario.”

They also add that the AI-based framing tool rocks for recording such things as interviews, music gigs and cooking situations.

“Using AI-based subject recognition technology, the Auto Framing feature automatically crops the frame to the users desired level, keeping the subject in a prominent position when shooting video.”

It also looks damn cool…

Aspire Vero Banner Intel CCF 728x90 New Sony Camera Aims For Video Bloggers
LG016 Corporate 4square Media LG ToneFree FP9 LB 728x90 New Sony Camera Aims For Video Bloggers
SmartHouse M32 728x60 New Sony Camera Aims For Video Bloggers
PAN0029 Digital Banners Curry Leaderboard 728x90 02 New Sony Camera Aims For Video Bloggers
230329 4SQM Promo Banner 728x90 New Sony Camera Aims For Video Bloggers
728x90 1 New Sony Camera Aims For Video Bloggers
BlueAnt PumpAirANC WebBanner 728x90 New Sony Camera Aims For Video Bloggers
TCL 2022 mini LED 728x90 px New Sony Camera Aims For Video Bloggers
4 Square Leaderboard 728x90 3 New Sony Camera Aims For Video Bloggers
728x90 New Sony Camera Aims For Video Bloggers
Previous Post

McIntosh And Sonus Faber Hit The Sea

EPOS Changing The Game For Office Comms

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Lenovo bring James Bond Style To ThinkStations
FIRST LOOK: New ‘Cheaper’ Samsung 5G Smartphone Coming To OZ Soon
Sony Takes Sound System To New Heights