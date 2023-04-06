New Sony Camera Aims For Video Bloggers

Amateur video bloggers have a new best friend with Sony’s full-frame 12MP 35mm ZV-E1 camera, complete with 4K recording at 120 frames per second, and peak res at 24, 30 and 60fps

This seems to be Sony’s best vlogging-centric unit yet, set to launch in May, helping content creators take their game to a whole new level.

Adding to the appeal, there are a range of AI features, such as automatic framing so the subject is always framed optimally.

There’s also multi face recognition and subject recognition tech to allow a solo crew to utilise zoom tools so it seems the presenter is actually being followed.

As Sony say, “Even when the camera is mounted on a tripod, for example, the framing is continually adjusted so that the recorded footage looks like the subject is being followed by an experienced camera operator, ideal for a single-person shooting scenario.”

They also add that the AI-based framing tool rocks for recording such things as interviews, music gigs and cooking situations.

“Using AI-based subject recognition technology, the Auto Framing feature automatically crops the frame to the users desired level, keeping the subject in a prominent position when shooting video.”

It also looks damn cool…