Sony Headphones Set For Spatial Audio

Long-time favourites with the music industry, Sony are releasing a new set of studio headphones, the MDR-MV1 open-back, which have been designed specifically with the production of spatial audio in mind.

Sony, for the most part, have stuck to closed-back cans, but they’ve changed their tack for the MDR-MV1. “With the rise in spatial sound and high-quality streaming music services, we are seeing a professional demand for headphones that can adaptably address and enrich all of these immersive production needs,” says Andy Munitz, senior product manager at Sony Electronics.

The open-back design here fills that role, with Sony saying it reduces internally reflected sounds and eliminates acoustic resonances, while accurately reproducing natural, rich spatial information and sounds.

You’ll also find dynamic drivers that are said to have a frequency range of 5Hz to 80kHz, where the human hearing range rarely exceeds 20Hz on the low end and 20kHz on the high.

Sony say this combo of ultra wideband delivery and open-back design will make it easier for pros to get spaciousness and subtle changes in sound processing.

Adding to the appeal, the MDR-MV1 feature breathable earpads which are said to be lightweight, soft and “fitted to provide a pleasant wearing experience,” so they would be good for long studio sessions – as well as heavy home use.